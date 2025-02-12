The Universal Healthcare Access Coalition (UHAC) has proposed a reform framework to achieve universal access to quality and affordable healthcare within the country’s fiscal constraints. Business Day TV spoke to Simon Strachan, steering committee member of the UHAC, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Making universal healthcare a reality in SA
Business Day TV speaks to Simon Strachan, steering committee member of the UHAC
