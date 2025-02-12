National / Health

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Making universal healthcare a reality in SA

Business Day TV speaks to Simon Strachan, steering committee member of the UHAC

12 February 2025 - 19:59
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The Universal Healthcare Access Coalition (UHAC) has proposed a reform framework to achieve universal access to quality and affordable healthcare within the country’s fiscal constraints. Business Day TV spoke to Simon Strachan, steering committee member of the UHAC, for more insight.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Zondo to finally face former Prasa board named in ...
National
2.
Treasury tells departments to reprioritise ...
National
3.
US embassy confirms Pepfar programmes exempt from ...
National / Health
4.
Expropriation Act echoes apartheid, Zille tells ...
National
5.
SA to compensate consumers who export power to ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.