US embassy confirms Pepfar programmes exempt from Trump’s freeze on SA aid
President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief has contributed more than R140bn to SA in the past 20 years
10 February 2025 - 20:19
UPDATED 10 February 2025 - 23:22
US President Donald Trump’s shock executive order to halt foreign aid to SA does not apply to the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar), the US embassy has confirmed.
Pepfar is the single biggest foreign donor to SA’s HIV/Aids programmes, and has contributed more than R140bn to SA in the past 20 years in recognition of its HIV/Aids burden...
