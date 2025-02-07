NHI now in the hands of Cyril Ramaphosa’s ministerial advisory committee
07 February 2025 - 09:24
The implementation of the contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) Act is now the responsibility of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ministerial advisory committee (MAC), with organised business remaining sceptical of the legislation.
Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso says there is still no clarity on how the NHI, which is the government’s plan for achieving universal health coverage, will be funded. ..
