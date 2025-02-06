Trump’s aid freeze puts more than 15,000 healthcare posts on the line, Motsoaledi says
Health minister tells MPs SA’s supplies of antiretroviral medicines are not threatened
06 February 2025 - 05:00
The Trump administration’s freeze on foreign aid has put more than 15,300 healthcare workers’ jobs on the line, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi told parliament on Wednesday.
The personnel affected include doctors, nurses, pharmacists, data capturers and technical experts, most of whom work in the health districts hardest hit by HIV/Aids...
