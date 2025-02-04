Motsoaledi meets senior US embassy official to discuss aid shock
Parliament’s portfolio committee on health expects to be briefed by health minister on Wednesday
04 February 2025 - 19:28
As HIV/Aids organisations scramble to make sense of the Trump administration’s shock moves on foreign aid, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has met the US chargé d'affaires to SA Dana Brown.
In a brief statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, the health department said the minister and the chargé d'affaires noted the importance of the assistance that SA had received from the US since the start of the HIV/Aids pandemic and that the minister conveyed his thanks for the support...
