SA’s HIV/Aids NPOs await clarity on partial waiver to US aid freeze
Local non-governmental organisations are waiting for formal guidance on how to implement the limited waiver
03 February 2025 - 11:12
Non-governmental organisations (NPOs) supported by the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) in SA were on Monday morning still waiting for formal guidance on how to implement the limited waiver granted to the Trump administration’s freeze on foreign aid.
Just hours after his inauguration on January 20, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order pausing all foreign aid for 90 days pending a review to determine whether it aligned with his agenda...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.