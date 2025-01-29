Partial waiver on US foreign aid freeze offers some reprieve to HIV/Aids programmes
Non-governmental organisations funded by the US likely to resume some of their activities
29 January 2025 - 11:34
US secretary of state Marco Rubio has issued a waiver partially lifting the Trump administration’s freeze on foreign aid, potentially offering a reprieve for US-funded HIV/Aids programmes that provide life-saving treatment.
The waiver for “life-saving humanitarian assistance” includes “core life-saving medicine, medical services, food, shelter and subsistence assistance, as well as supplies and reasonable administrative costs” and directs organisations implementing life-saving humanitarian assistance to resume work if they have stopped, according to US media reports...
