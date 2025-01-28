Trump administration tells funded SA HIV/Aids partners to stop work
All foreign aid paused pending a review of whether funding aligns with president’s foreign policy
28 January 2025 - 20:22
UPDATED 28 January 2025 - 23:00
The Trump administration has issued formal instructions to the HIV/Aids organisations it funds in SA to immediately stop work, confirming their worst fears.
The directive forces them to cease services and puts pressure on the health department to step into the breach...
