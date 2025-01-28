Private hospitals to go ahead with legal challenge to NHI

SA’s biggest industry body for private hospitals is pressing ahead with legal action against the ANC’s controversial National Health Insurance Act, it announced on Monday.
The Hospital Association of SA (Hasa) will be the fourth organisation to challenge the act in court. It follows cases launched by trade union Solidarity, the Board of Healthcare Funders (representing medical schemes) and the SA Private Practitioners Forum (representing healthcare professionals)...
