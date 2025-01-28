Fate of SA’s HIV/Aids projects up in air
Health department yet to receive communication from Pepfar on implications of Trump’s funding announcement
28 January 2025 - 05:00
Scientists and NGOs working on HIV/Aids programmes across SA are in limbo as they wait for the US government to clarify whether their funding is secure.
Anxiety is running high as the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) is the biggest foreign donor to SA’s HIV/Aids programmes, while the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) is the largest funder of HIV/Aids research in SA...
