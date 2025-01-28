Battle to reduce medical costs heads to Competition Tribunal
Board of Healthcare Funders alarmed that its efforts to negotiate lower tariffs were rejected
28 January 2025 - 05:00
The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) will approach the Competition Tribunal to set aside a Competition Commission decision to reject its application to allow medical schemes to collectively negotiate tariffs with healthcare providers.
The BHF on Monday said the commission’s decision was a blow to efforts to reduce the cost of private healthcare, particularly at the lower end of the market...
