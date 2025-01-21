Afrigen gets $6.2m grant to develop mRNA vaccine for Rift Valley fever

SA biotech firm Afrigen Biologics has received a $6.2m (R116m) grant from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi) to develop its human candidate mRNA Rift Valley fever (RVF) vaccine. If successful, it would be the first shot to protect people since the disease was identified 95 years ago.
RVF is a mosquito-borne viral disease affecting humans and animals and is found in Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. It primarily affects livestock, but humans can become infected from handling sick animals, carcasses or meat and occasionally from mosquito bites. While several veterinary vaccines have been approved for use in endemic countries there are no shots licensed for use in humans and scientists fear climate change may extend the range of mosquito species that can carry RVF.
Afrigen’s early discovery work on the vaccine candidate was funded by the philanthropic ELMA Foundation. Afrigen holds the intellectual property rights to the candidate vaccine, but will share itsknow-how in the event of a pandemic, in line with Cepi’s requirements.
The new grant will enable Afrigen’s scientists to work with the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) to conduct preclinical studies in animal models and a phase 1 clinical trial in humans, which will be conducted in either SA or another affected country, said Afrigen CEO Petro Terblanche. Phase 1 trials are the first step of testing potential new vaccines in humans and are used to gauge the safety, side effects and optimal dosing of a candidate product.
If Afrigen’s RFV candidate vaccine is successful it would provide a tool to combat an illness that poses significant risks to humans and animals. While most people who get RFV experience a mild flu-like illness, about 1%-2% develop a severe haemorrhagic form of the disease, which can cause blindness and encephalitis and has a mortality rate of about 50%. While RFV is not a disease of concern in SA, work on the candidate vaccine is part of a broader strategy to develop a vaccine that is important to the African continent, said Terblanche. Vaccine manufacturing would be licensed to partners in countries affected by the disease, she said.
Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau said Afrigen’s collaboration with Cepi boosted the government’s commitment to develop and sustain vaccine manufacturing capacity on the African continent.
The partnership would also strengthen Africa’s pandemic preparedness, said Cepi CEO Richard Hatchett.
“As the world learnt during Covid-19, speed, innovation and access are the pivotal forces that will make or break the spread of an epidemic or pandemic threat. A safe and effective Rift Valley fever mRNA vaccine made in Africa, for Africa, raises the bar in our response to future Rift Valley fever outbreaks, and paves the way to make rapid response mRNA vaccines against similar viruses that could emerge on the continent or in other low- and middle-income countries,” he said.
WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town
Afrigen to partner with US government in mRNA vaccine research
Afrigen teams up with Belgian partner over coronavirus shots
