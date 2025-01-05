Malnutrition afflicts SA’s children
Health minister says that KwaZulu-Natal was the province recording the most deaths
05 January 2025 - 16:02
Nearly 4,500 children younger than five years old died in SA in the past five years due to malnutrition. KwaZulu-Natal recorded the most deaths and the Western Cape the fewest.
This startling data was disclosed by health minister Aaron Motsoaledi in reply to a parliamentary question. Motsoaledi said that since 2020 4,447 children under the age of five died in SA, their deaths being associated with “but not necessarily caused by moderate acute malnutrition severe acute malnutrition”...
