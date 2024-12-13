Competition Commission refers cancer drugmaker to tribunal
The commission wants a maximum fine imposed on the company for excessive pricing
13 December 2024 - 16:37
The Competition Commission has referred international drug manufacturer Celgene Corporation and its subsidiary Celgene Logistics for prosecution by the Competition Tribunal for excessive pricing of a bone marrow cancer treatment drug, Revlimid.
The commission has asked the tribunal to impose a maximum penalty against Celgene for the alleged contravention of the Competition Act...
