Dismay at Competition Commission’s decision on cystic fibrosis drug
High cost of game-changing Trikafta treatment triggered campaign by now dismayed activists seeking lower prices
12 December 2024 - 18:50
The Competition Commission’s announcement that it will not refer cystic fibrosis drug manufacturer Vertex to the Competition Tribunal has been met with dismay by health activists campaigning for lower prices.
Vertex’s triple combination product Trikafta has transformed the treatment of cystic fibrosis, a rare genetic disorder that leads to an over-production of mucus in patients’ lungs. But its high cost has rendered it unaffordable for most governments and insurers, and triggered an international campaign by activists pressing for lower prices...
