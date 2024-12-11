Healthcare professionals offer Ramaphosa alternative to NHI
Coalition finds no feasible scenario in which single tax-financed fund can provide medical coverage for SA’s population
11 December 2024 - 17:17
A coalition of healthcare professionals has put an alternative to National Health Insurance (NHI) to President Cyril Ramaphosa, suggesting medical schemes be retained along with reforms to make cover affordable to more people and reduce the burden on the public health system.
“The NHI is fiscally and institutionally unimplementable. In particular, there is no feasible scenario in which a single tax-financed fund can provide all the coverage for the entire population,” said the Universal Healthcare Access Coalition, which represents the majority of SA’s healthcare professional associations...
