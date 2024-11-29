Health minister flays Solidarity’s ‘elitist’ challenge to NHI
Aaron Motsoaledi says trade union’s case is devoid of merit and reflects its ‘discriminatory and elitist ethos’
29 November 2024 - 05:00
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has come out guns blazing against Solidarity’s legal challenge to the National Health Insurance Act, arguing that the trade union’s case is devoid of merit and reflects its “discriminatory and elitist ethos”.
“What appears to be the nub of Solidarity’s complaint is its discomfort with the fact that the majority of the population who now use the public healthcare system will be afforded access to private healthcare providers and facilities under the NHI Act, which are now the exclusive domain of those who are better-off,” he said in court papers...
