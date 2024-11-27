Miners with silicosis and TB urged to seek compensation
More than 1,400 former mineworkers in Eastern Cape urgently need medical examinations to qualify
27 November 2024 - 18:40
Tuberculosis lobby group Tshiamiso Trust is urging former gold miners in the Eastern Cape to claim compensation for the lung damage from silicosis they contracted when working in the mines.
The Tshiamiso Trust, established to carry out the terms of a landmark silicosis and TB class action settlement agreement in 2019, is tasked with providing “meaningful compensation” to former mineworkers who have contracted silicosis or work-related TB. The compensation is also extended to their dependants if they passed away. ..
