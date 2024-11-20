Governments urged to commit to buying vaccines from local producers
Medicines Patent Pool wants greater assurance for shots manufacturers investing in mRNA technology
20 November 2024 - 05:00
The governments of developing countries should give greater assurance to vaccine manufacturers investing in mRNA technology that they will purchase the shots they produce, the head of the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) said on Tuesday.
“If low- and middle-income countries want regional production, they have to be ready to buy the product. They cannot be off to the side: their part of the deal is providing the demand,” MPP executive director Charles Gore said on the sidelines of a meeting of the mRNA vaccine technology transfer programme in Cape Town...
