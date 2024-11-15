Experts warn SA in the grip of a diabetes pandemic
Half of the people living with the disease have not been diagnosed
15 November 2024 - 05:00
The prevalence of diabetes in SA has reached “pandemic” proportions, yet half the people living with the disease have not been diagnosed and of those who have, most do not have their blood sugar under control, experts warn.
An estimated 5.6-million people were living with diabetes in SA in 2019, projected to rise to 5.7-million by 2025 and to 7.2-million by 2030, according to advisory firm Percept...
