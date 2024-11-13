2D bar code pilot project to refine tracking of medicines
Better supply chain visibility expected to reassure US drug makers that products will reach intended destination as well as bolstering trade with Africa
Prosper Africa’s Tech for Trade Alliance has launched a pilot project in SA seeking to improve the tracking of medicines using 2D bar codes. Prosper Africa is a presidential-level initiative aimed at strengthening trade between the US and Africa.
Better supply chain visibility is expected to provide US pharmaceutical manufacturers with the assurance that their products are reaching their intended destination and bolster trade with Africa. The African pharmaceutical market was estimated at $26.85bn in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 3.4% between 2024 and 2030, according to Grandview Research...
