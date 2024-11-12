SA medicines regulator sounds warning on fake Ozempic
Sahpra has identified websites offering illegal sales of products that claim to be versions of Ozempic and Mounjaro
12 November 2024 - 12:14
UPDATED 12 November 2024 - 15:13
SA’s medicines regulator has warned the public not to buy or use products sold online claiming to be glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) weight loss drugs, saying they pose a health risk.
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said it had identified “a significant number” of websites offering illegal sales of products that claimed to be versions of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide, better known as Ozempic, or Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide, branded Mounjaro...
