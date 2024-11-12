SA doctors soldier on despite poor mental health
Medical Protection Society survey participants draw attention to the stigma surrounding mental health conditions
12 November 2024 - 05:00
SA doctors say they regularly continue to work despite feeling mentally unwell, reducing their capacity to empathise with patients and raising the risk of mistakes, according to a survey from the Medical Protection Society (MPS).
“This is a pervasive problem in both the public and private sector, (among) young and old. If doctors can’t function at their best, patient care is compromised,” said MPS medicolegal consultant Volcker Hitzeroth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.