DA calls for private sector participation in training doctors and nurses
The party has proposed that medical practitioners be placed at private health facilities for internship or community service to increase the talent pool
11 November 2024 - 10:49
The DA has proposed that the government allow medical practitioners in training to be placed at private health facilities for internship or community service in an effort to increase the talent pool and reduce the number of medical graduates sitting at home.
The DA, in a private members bill gazetted last week and put forward by its health spokesperson Michele Clarke, said medical practitioners should be able to apply to private health facilities as well as public ones for placement...
