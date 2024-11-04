Treasury and health department in talks for PIC to fund public health infrastructure
04 November 2024 - 14:16
The department of health and the Treasury are discussing the possibility of tapping into SA’s R2.3-trillion savings pool to fund the upgrading of public health infrastructure.
This is as the health department prepares for the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI). President Cyril Ramaphosa assented to the legislation on May 15, but the act has yet to be brought into effect as none of its sections have been promulgated...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.