Pesticide killed Soweto children, says health minister
The six children ingested an organophosphate used in agriculture to control insects, which is banned for domestic use as it is toxic to humans
28 October 2024 - 11:00
Pesticide poisoning was responsible for the deaths of six children in Naledi, Soweto, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced on Monday.
Toxicology tests indicated all the children had ingested Terbufos, an organophosphate used in agriculture to control insects. It is banned for domestic use because it is toxic to humans...
