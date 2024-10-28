Experts call for ban on chemical that killed Soweto children
28 October 2024 - 11:00
UPDATED 28 October 2024 - 20:00
The chemical responsible for the deaths of six children in Naledi, Soweto, last month is widely sold as an illegal pesticide in informal settlements and should be banned, public health experts say.
On Monday, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi said toxicology tests confirmed the children had died from ingesting terbufos, an organophosphate insecticide registered for agricultural use in SA. It is banned in the EU...
