MPs grapple with tobacco bill’s Nedlac requirements
Business and labour at odds with health department over legally required consultation
24 October 2024 - 05:00
The chair of parliament’s health committee has sought guidance from one of the National Assembly’s three chairs on whether MPs can proceed with tough new tobacco laws or send the draft legislation back to the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) for review.
At issue is the extent to which the health department consulted Nedlac on the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill before submitting it to parliament last year...
