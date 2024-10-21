Health department launches investigation into surge in apparent food poisoning

Thousands gathered for the mass funeral service of Isago Mabote, Karabo Rampou, Monica Sethakge and Njabulo Msimango at Naledi Community Hall. The children died from suspected food poisoning after allegedly eating snacks. Picture: Veli Nhlapo
SA’s key government structure responsible for state security is treating the recent surge in apparent food-borne illness and death as a potential threat to national security, the health department said on Sunday night.
The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) has asked the health department to co-ordinate investigations by various institutions, including the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), which previously traced the cause of SA’s worst listeriosis outbreak to a factory owned by Tiger Brands.
Dozens of schoolchildren have fallen seriously ill, in some cases fatally, in a series of separate incidents that appear to be food related. These include the deaths earlier in October of six children in Naledi, Soweto, who fell ill after eating apparently contaminated chips; the hospitalisation of 74 grade 12 pupils on the West Rand after apparent food poisoning; and 25 cases of suspected food poisoning among primary schoolchildren in Bronkhorstspruit.
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi convened a meeting last week with representatives from the NICD, SAPS, the agriculture department, the National Consumer Commission (NCC), the health department, and the metros of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.
“At the end of careful analysis, the teams came to the conclusion that we are dealing with a chemical agent and that this must be identified as a matter of urgency,” the health department said in a statement.
An intensive investigation led by the NICD is expected to begin in Naledi, Soweto, on Monday. It will include teams selected from the SAPS, the department of agriculture, the NCC and 80 environmental health inspectors from the national health department and the City of Johannesburg.
Health department launches investigation into surge in apparent food poisoning
Department says Natjoints is treating the apparent food-borne illness and death as a potential threat to national security
SA’s key government structure responsible for state security is treating the recent surge in apparent food-borne illness and death as a potential threat to national security, the health department said on Sunday night.
The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) has asked the health department to co-ordinate investigations by various institutions, including the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), which previously traced the cause of SA’s worst listeriosis outbreak to a factory owned by Tiger Brands.
Dozens of schoolchildren have fallen seriously ill, in some cases fatally, in a series of separate incidents that appear to be food related. These include the deaths earlier in October of six children in Naledi, Soweto, who fell ill after eating apparently contaminated chips; the hospitalisation of 74 grade 12 pupils on the West Rand after apparent food poisoning; and 25 cases of suspected food poisoning among primary schoolchildren in Bronkhorstspruit.
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi convened a meeting last week with representatives from the NICD, SAPS, the agriculture department, the National Consumer Commission (NCC), the health department, and the metros of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.
“At the end of careful analysis, the teams came to the conclusion that we are dealing with a chemical agent and that this must be identified as a matter of urgency,” the health department said in a statement.
An intensive investigation led by the NICD is expected to begin in Naledi, Soweto, on Monday. It will include teams selected from the SAPS, the department of agriculture, the NCC and 80 environmental health inspectors from the national health department and the City of Johannesburg.
kahnt@businesslive.co.za
‘They must pay for their negligence’: Pressure mounts on Tiger Brands over listeriosis victims
LUNGILE MASHELE: ‘User-pays’ principle leaves everyone vulnerable to energy poverty
LETTER: Basic food testing is vital
Power cuts and food safety: how to avoid illness during load-shedding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Food poisoning an SA epidemic, community service doctor says
More children die from food poisoning in Gauteng
Newsmaker | ‘Tiger Brands should face criminal charges’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.