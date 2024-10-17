Medicines regulator urges Treasury to step up its funding
Sahpra says increasing reliance on fee income from medical industry places it at risk
17 October 2024 - 05:00
SA’s medicines regulator has once again appealed to the National Treasury for more funding, saying its increasing reliance on fee income is putting it in a risky position.
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) was established in 2018 as a section 3a public entity, which allows it to retain revenue along similar lines to the SA Revenue Service. Its government grant has been declining for several years and dropped from R146m in 2021/22 to R137m in 2023/24, while its fee income rose from R169m to R228m over the period...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.