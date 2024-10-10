Pepfar head pushes US Congress to revert to five-year authorisation
10 October 2024 - 17:16
The US Aids relief programme head, John Nkengasong, says his priority is to persuade the US Congress to return to granting a five-year reauthorisation of the programme.
The President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) was established by former Republican president George W Bush in 2003 to support countries hardest hit by the HIV/Aids pandemic, including SA. It remains the biggest foreign donor to SA’s HIV/Aids programmes, and now provides more than $450m a year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.