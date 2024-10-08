Medical negligence payouts in Gauteng soar 36%
Province’s health services are hobbled by crises and corruption scandals
08 October 2024 - 05:00
The scale of medical negligence claims paid out by the scandal-ridden Gauteng health department soared 36% in the past year, rising to R696m in 2023/24, from R512m the year before, according to figures provided to parliament by health minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
Gauteng is home to a quarter of SA’s population. It has four teaching hospitals that serve as referral sites for complex cases, but its public health services have been hobbled by continuing crises and corruption scandals...
