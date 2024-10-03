African drug makers urged to adopt a regional approach
US initiative Pepfar says regional manufacturing of ARVs could take advantage of volume guarantees
03 October 2024 - 05:00
US global Aids co-ordinator John Nkengasong has urged African drug makers to explore the possibility of a regional manufacturing approach, to take advantage of the volume guarantees offered by his organisation.
This is as local manufacturers continue to push for the US President’s Emergency Plan For Aids Relief (Pepfar) to expand on its promise made in December 2022 to shift at least 2-million HIV/Aids patients on antiretroviral (ARV) treatment to medicines made in Africa by 2030...
