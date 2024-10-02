Government denies inaction on cheaper private healthcare
Board of Healthcare Funders says little has been done since recommendations made by inquiry five years ago
02 October 2024 - 05:00
The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) has accused the department of health of dragging its feet on plans to make private healthcare more affordable — a claim the department denies.
The BHF on Tuesday criticised the department for failing to act on several recommendations from the 2019 Health Market Inquiry that were aimed at reducing private healthcare costs. ..
