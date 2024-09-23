Surge in chronic illness fuels medical inflation
Prices top inflation as demand grows and few young people join medical schemes
23 September 2024 - 05:00
A combination of a surge in chronic conditions in SA and young people who neglect to join medical aid is pushing up medical inflation, with the fortunate few South Africans who enjoy the privilege of having medical aid set for hefty increases in premiums next year.
The country’s largest open medical scheme, Discovery Health Medical Scheme, which represents 57.8% of the open medical scheme market, last week told its clients to expect contribution increases ranging from 7.4% to 10.9%, depending on their plan next year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.