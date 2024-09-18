Organised business welcomes president’s request for proposals on NHI Act
Business Unity SA is encouraged by the government’s ‘openness to engage’ on the National Health Insurance Act
18 September 2024 - 10:50
SA’s key association for organised business says it is encouraged by the government’s “openness to engage” on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act and will at the president’s request submit a proposal to address its concerns.
The leadership of Business Unity SA (Busa) leadership met President Cyril Ramaphosa, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi, his deputy Joe Phaahla, and senior officials from the presidency and the department of health on Tuesday to discuss the contentious legislation...
