Medical schemes regulator rejects call for guidance on autoimmune diseases payments
Council for Medical Schemes denies it is not doing enough to protect medical scheme members’ interests
18 September 2024 - 16:48
SA’s medical scheme industry regulator has rejected a call from an advocacy group for patients with autoimmune diseases to issue guidance on funding expensive specialised treatments, saying each case had to be assessed on its own merits.
The Autoimmune Alliance of SA (AASA) has been lobbying the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) to clarify the extent to which funders must cover biologics, saying patients should not have to repeat battles previously won by other people in a similar position...
