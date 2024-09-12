Motsoaledi calls for overhaul of medical negligence claims assessments
12 September 2024 - 05:00
SA needs a new mechanism for assessing claims for medical negligence that relies on expert panels instead of the courts, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi says.
Medico-legal claims against the public health system and private healthcare providers had soared in the past decade, straining provincial health budgets and pushing up the cost of indemnity insurance for private providers, Motsoaledi told parliament on Wednesday...
