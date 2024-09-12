Key airline staff ordered to undergo new medical examinations
Probe identifies 103 people who received allegedly fraudulent certificates from SAA’s chief medical officer
In a move that has potential implications for airline safety across Africa, the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has directed dozens of pilots, cabin crew and air traffic controllers to undergo new medical examinations after they were issued with allegedly fraudulent certificates declaring them fit to fly.
At the centre of the scandal is SAA’s chief medical officer, Nonhlanhla Sishaba, who allegedly failed to submit crucial test results to the SACAA in support of the medical certificates she issued, and then continued to grant medical certificates after her authority to do so was revoked. Sishaba did eventually provide the SACAA with the outstanding test results, which contained so many anomalies the authority launched an investigation, said its spokesperson, Phindiwe Gwebu...
