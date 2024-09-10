Sick South Africans forced to wait as provincial health posts stand empty
Vacancy rates for doctors range from 22.4% in the Free State to 5.5% in the Western Cape, and for nurses from 28% in the Free State to 5% in the Eastern Cape
10 September 2024 - 10:40
The budget cuts implemented by the Treasury have hobbled provincial health departments’ ability to fill posts, placing strain on the remaining staff and forcing patients to wait longer for care, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has told parliament.
All the provinces are scrambling to deliver services with fewer doctors, nurses and senior managers, he said in a written response to questions from Action SA MP Kgosi Letlape...
