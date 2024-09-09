Processed meat produced in an Enterprise factory in Polokwane was identified as the source of a listeriosis outbreak in 2018 that killed 218 people and sickened more than 1,000 more. File photo: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Lawyers representing more than 1,000 victims of the world’s worst listeriosis outbreak in recorded history say they have new evidence linking SA’s biggest food producer, Tiger Brands, to the tragedy and are calling on the firm to immediately settle with victims.
A listeriosis outbreak that killed 218 people and sickened more than 1,000 more was traced by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases to Tiger Brands’ Polokwane facility in March 2018, after children at a Johannesburg creche fell ill after eating processed meat products from the factory.
NICD researchers conducted further tests earlier in 2024 yielding more evidence linking the listeriosis infections to Tiger Brands’ Polokwane site, according to the claimants’ law firm, Richard Spoor Incorporated (RSI) Attorneys.
Tiger Brands agreed to the certification of the class action in 2018 but denied any liability. It then sought to obtain documents from other meat producers and laboratories in SA covering the listeriosis outbreak, but was ultimately blocked by the Supreme Court of Appeal.
The listeriosis victims represented by RSI Attorneys have already filed a claim for damages, seeking both compensatory and punitive damages in terms of the Consumer Protection Act, but say they would prefer to settle out of court. They are expected to hold a media conference on Monday afternoon.
Pressure mounts on Tiger Brands over listeriosis victims
In March 2018, a listeriosis outbreak that killed 218 people was traced to Tiger Brands’ Polokwane facility
Lawyers representing more than 1,000 victims of the world’s worst listeriosis outbreak in recorded history say they have new evidence linking SA’s biggest food producer, Tiger Brands, to the tragedy and are calling on the firm to immediately settle with victims.
A listeriosis outbreak that killed 218 people and sickened more than 1,000 more was traced by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases to Tiger Brands’ Polokwane facility in March 2018, after children at a Johannesburg creche fell ill after eating processed meat products from the factory.
NICD researchers conducted further tests earlier in 2024 yielding more evidence linking the listeriosis infections to Tiger Brands’ Polokwane site, according to the claimants’ law firm, Richard Spoor Incorporated (RSI) Attorneys.
Tiger Brands agreed to the certification of the class action in 2018 but denied any liability. It then sought to obtain documents from other meat producers and laboratories in SA covering the listeriosis outbreak, but was ultimately blocked by the Supreme Court of Appeal.
The listeriosis victims represented by RSI Attorneys have already filed a claim for damages, seeking both compensatory and punitive damages in terms of the Consumer Protection Act, but say they would prefer to settle out of court. They are expected to hold a media conference on Monday afternoon.
kahnt@businesslive.co.za
Can Tiger Brands claw its way back?
CHRIS GILMOUR: Tiger needs to sink its claws into house brands
EDITORIAL: Disaster-prone Tiger pays the price in loss of confidence
Baby powder recall the latest slip-up for Tiger Brands
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ROB ROSE: Tiger Brands’s tall tale
Tiger Brands vows to resolve listeriosis outbreak matter ‘in shortest possible ...
HAMIEDA PARKER: Spate of food contaminations leave a bad taste in consumers’ ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.