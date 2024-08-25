Health minister offers amnesty amid crackdown on fake medical claims
25 August 2024 - 18:01
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced a two-week amnesty period in which lawyers can withdraw fraudulent medical negligence claims without fear of prosecution.
This forms part of a nationwide effort to stop dodgy practitioners milking the state and patients of billions of rand...
