Presidency shrugs off health compact boycott
Presidency formalises second health compact despite boycott by organised business and healthcare professionals
22 August 2024 - 15:46
UPDATED 22 August 2024 - 23:28
The presidency has shrugged off a boycott by organised business and healthcare professionals and formalised its second health compact, signalling its intention to press ahead with National Health Insurance (NHI).
The compact follows the second presidential health summit in 2023 and was intended to be a consensus document signed by the parties that participated in the high-level meeting...
