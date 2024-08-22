Health compact signed despite boycott by key stakeholders
Acting President Paul Mashatile said on Thursday that the private sector had a crucial role to play in strengthening SA’s health system
The presidency has shrugged off a boycott from organised business and healthcare professionals and formalised its second health compact, signalling its intention to press ahead with National Health Insurance (NHI).
The compact follows the second presidential health summit in 2023 and was intended to be a consensus document signed by the parties that participated in the high-level meeting. But last week Business Unity SA (Busa), the South African Medical Association (Sama) and the SA Health Professionals Collaboration (SAHPC) said they would not agree to it, as they did not support the compact’s position on NHI. The NHI Act, which envisages reforms aimed at achieving universal health coverage, was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in early May, two weeks before the general election...
