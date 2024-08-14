US research agency calls for wider access to mpox vaccines in SA
Virus poses a serious threat to countries hard-hit by HIV such as SA, says NIAID director
14 August 2024 - 05:00
The head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has called for wider access to mpox vaccines, warning that the virus poses a serious threat to countries hard-hit by HIV such as SA.
“This has the potential to be a really explosive, damaging outbreak in SA, given the HIV epidemic. We need to do our best to get the preventive tools there,” NIAID director Jeanne Marrazzo said...
