NHLS still not fully functional six weeks after cyberattack
Situation has improved though patient care is still being compromised, medical association says
07 August 2024 - 16:49
SA’s biggest doctor organisation says patient care is still being compromised in the wake of the cyberattack on the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) as its IT systems have yet to be fully restored.
“There has been a slight improvement, but (doctors) are still getting results late (and) lots of serious investigations are being delayed,” said SA Medical Association spokesperson Akhtar Hussein...
