Motsoaledi says court judgment has nothing to do with NHI
Health minister dismisses ‘mischief’ that connects certificate of need with National Health Insurance
26 July 2024 - 14:35
This week’s Pretoria high court judgment overturning the certificate of need that would control where doctors work and where healthcare facilities are established had nothing to do with the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme as some had asserted, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi said in a statement.
The National Health Act that contained the requirement for a certificate of need predated the NHI Act by 20 years, the minister said. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.