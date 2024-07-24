NHI bid to control where doctors work is defeated

The high court in Pretoria has dismissed the health minister’s defence of the government’s controversial plans for controlling where doctors work, affirming a previous ruling that the National Health Act’s certificate of need provisions are unconstitutional and should be struck down.
The development is significant because the certificate of need is an important aspect of the government’s plans for National Health Insurance (NHI). The health department wants to use these measures to manage where private healthcare facilities and healthcare professionals provide their services, a proposal that has been fiercely opposed by the private healthcare sector...
