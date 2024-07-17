Health information exchange CareConnect terminated
The nonprofit CareConnect was formed by six of SA’s biggest private hospital groups and medical scheme administrators to integrate proprietary patient record systems
17 July 2024 - 05:00
The private sector health information exchange, CareConnect, has been discontinued after its founding members concluded it was not financially sustainable.
The nonprofit CareConnect was formed eight years ago by six of SA’s biggest private hospital groups and medical scheme administrators to integrate their proprietary patient record systems, and went live in April 2022...
