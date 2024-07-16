NHLS still not fully operational after cyberattack

The National Health Laboratory Service is considered the backbone of SA’s health system. File photo: DEON RAATH/GALLO IMAGES
The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) has yet to fully restore its systems more than three weeks after a cyberattack crippled its operations.
The NHLS is considered the backbone of SA’s health system, as it provides diagnostic tests and holds electronic records for patients using the public health system. It also offers some highly specialised tests that are not available in the private sector.
The cyberattack on June 22 forced the NHLS and doctors to revert to paper records, and delayed test results and operations. It also disrupted the NHLS’s financial systems, affecting its ability to pay staff and suppliers. The NHLS initially said it expected its systems to be fully operational by July 15.
“Rebuilding our systems has been an intricate and challenging endeavour. It entails not just restoring data and services, but also ensuring the infrastructure is robust, safe and resistant to future intrusions,” the NHLS said in a statement.
“Some systems are now operating, with more being available as soon as appropriate security measures are completed. We are making considerable progress and are committed to completing the restoration of all components,” it said.
The NHLS said it had taken steps to mitigate the effect of the attack on its systems, including the use of an NHLS-designed platform called eLABS that provides clinicians with TB and HIV-related results that were generated before the security breach. The platform also allows electronic registration of samples, and electronic results for newly registered specimens. It previously said it had implemented a critical tests list to ensure urgent tests were prioritised.
The NHLS previously said no patient data had been compromised or lost. The attack had targeted selected points in the NHLS IT system to block communication from the laboratory information service and other databases to and from users. This meant its systems were inaccessible both within the NHLS and to outside parties such as hospitals and doctors. Its laboratories remained fully functional, but were unable to automatically issue electronic test results to doctors, or provide data on patient histories. As a result, doctors have had to either telephone the NHLS or collect test results in person.
NHLS still not fully operational after cyberattack
The National Health Laboratory Service had expected to restore its systems by July 15 after the cyberattack forced it to revert to paper records
